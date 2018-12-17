Our Cities Are Making Us Lonely

Loneliness is partly social isolation and partly our own subjective interpretation of our lives, but in either case it’s become a public health problem in our cities. It makes our lives shorter, our bodies more prone to disease, and our minds more vulnerable to depression and other mental illnesses. And it’s pervasive, especially for young adults between 18 and 22. On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, we sit down with VICE’s Ankita Rao to learn how urban planners are trying to design a way out of this problem.

