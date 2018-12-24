Our Favorite Games of 2018: Cado’s Top Ten

Welcome to Waypoint’s End of Year celebration! This year, we’re digging deep into our favorite games with dedicated podcasts, interviewing each other about our personal top 10 lists, and reflecting on the year with essays from the staff and some of our favorite freelance contributors. Check out the entire package right here!

When Austin asked if I wanted to write a GOTY list for the site I was excited. This year I had written my first game review and now I was getting the opportunity so soon after to write another article! Little did I know that, of all years, my list for 2018 would be particularly difficult to order. Something about my favorite games this year made it feel wrong to give them some specific hierarchy.



They’re all such different games, it felt like comparing apples to oranges, and I really did enjoy them all pretty equally, just for different reasons. I’m sure this is a dilemma most games writers have come up against, but my dumbass got hung up on the question of ordering the list. What if I presented them in a grid? Or better yet a circle of paragraphs? What if I just made a quick thing in VR and placed the paragraphs in space in a ring around the player’s head so they would have to choose which way to look first?

Austin suggested I could make a twine game, which made me realize what I really needed for my list was programmatic randomness! And so here we are, my 10 favorite games in 2018, presented in a random order. Yes I realize there will still be a first game you read and the last game you read, but I can’t do much about existing in linear time now can I?

Let’s get started!