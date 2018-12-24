Our Favorite Games of 2018: Danielle and Cado Are On Their Bullshit

Welcome to Waypoint’s End of Year celebration! This year, we’re digging deep into our favorite games with dedicated podcasts, interviewing each other about our personal top 10 lists, and reflecting on the year with essays from the staff and some of our favorite freelance contributors. Check out the entire package right here!



In today’s 2018 wrap-up extravaganza, I had the pleasure of chatting with Cado about our personal top ten lists. We had plenty of solid overlap: Into the Breach, Life is Strange 2 (Episode 1), and Donut County all made appearances on both of our picks, as well as two games we each need to play ( Dandara and The Return of Obra Dinn).

Plus, we had fun being extremely on our respective bullshit, with my obsession for immersive sims and weird puzzle games/platformers and Cado’s affinity for fighting games and Destiny. It’s an all-out love fest for the games that made 2018 a little bit better.

Spoilers abound, including spoilers for Undertale and Deltarune! You’ve been warned!

Discussed: Into the Breach, Life is Strange 2 (episode 1), Donut County, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, All Our Asias, Dandara, Iconoclasts, Deltarune, Return of the Obra Dinn, BattleTech, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter: World, Hollow Knight, Prey: Mooncrash, Hitman 2, Minit, Assemblance: Oversight, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, Mario Tennis Aces, Sea of Thieves, No Man’s Sky: NEXT

