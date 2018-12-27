Our Favorite Games of 2018: ‘Into the Breach’

Welcome to Waypoint’s End of Year celebration! This year, we’re digging deep into our favorite games with dedicated podcasts, interviewing each other about our personal top 10 lists, and reflecting on the year with essays from the staff and some of our favorite freelance contributors. Check out the entire package right here!

In 2018, one game stood clear above the rest—at least for me. That is Subset Games tactical mech puzzler Into the Breach, a brilliant game of strategy, perfect information, and bleak narrative coherence. I wasn’t the only one impressed by Subset’s work: joining me to talk about how beautifully designed ITB is are Austin, Cado, and Natalie, all of whom had the game on their top ten list this year. We discuss the game’s context in 2018, its subtleties of design, and our biggest triumphs (and heartbreaks) with the game’s difficult-but-parsable action.

