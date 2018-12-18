Our Favorite Games of 2018: ‘Life Is Strange 2’

Welcome to Waypoint’s End of Year celebration! This year, we’re digging deep into our favorite games with dedicated podcasts, interviewing each other about our personal top 10 lists, and reflecting on the year with essays from the staff and some of our favorite freelance contributors. Check out the entire package right here!

Few could have predicted a game about angsty teenagers would not only be good, but arguably an all-time classic. But lots of people, including lots at Waypoint, fell in love with Max Caulfield and Chloe Price during the first season of Life Is Strange. (In our canon, they kissed.) Life is Strange’s second season shifts the focus from Max and Chloe, reframing its themes of isolation and identity around an immigrant family in Seattle caught up in some serious shit. Only the first episode has been released, alongside an emotional prequel called The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, but it’s already captured the imaginations of Patrick, Cado, and Danielle.

Videos by VICE

Content warning for a discussion of racism, brief mention of abuse, and mention of suicide.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.



Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!