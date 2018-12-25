Our Favorite Games of 2018: ‘Sea of Thieves’

Welcome to Waypoint’s End of Year celebration! This year, we’re digging deep into our favorite games with dedicated podcasts, interviewing each other about our personal top 10 lists, and reflecting on the year with essays from the staff and some of our favorite freelance contributors. Check out the entire package right here!

Don’t you just the feeling of the sand beneath your feet and that lovely music made by the jingle of gold doubloons in your pockets? The roll of a great ship under your boots, and the sound of your crew’s heels a-clicking as they dance a reel on the topdeck? But the call of the Sea of Thieves is unrelenting and like those skeleton crews of pirates long dead, your fate is a peripatetic existence to rival that of clever Odysseus. You’ll long to point your toes for home, but you’d best stay en pointe because you never know when you’ll have cross swords with another pirate or struggle against the tentacles of giant kraken. How could someone, hearing all of this, just kick back and say there’s “not enough to do,” or that Sea of Thieves was more a proof of concept than a full game? Let this crew of salty sea dogs, featuring Natalie, Austin, and Rob, discuss their unexpected love for Sea of Thieves with the Pirate Queen herself, Danika Harrod, in whose honor this episode description was composed.

