Our Favorite VICE Photos of 2015

Hi there, we’re Elizabeth and Matthew, VICE’s resident photography experts. Last year, we did a roundup of our favorite photos featured by VICE in 2014. We thought it was cool, and who doesn’t like looking at pictures, so we made another gallery of our faves from 2015. But, before the images commence, here is a quote from Thomas Roma, the renowned photographer who runs Columbia University’s photography program. It’s one of many moments of sage wisdom that was cut from our latest interview with Roma, and it captures one of the many reasons photography is so important to us.
“I don’t read a book constantly thinking about the author. Books I love I constantly relate to on my own—I think of myself, they’re part of my life. Same thing when you look at a film, it becomes part of your cultural, psychological, political experience. You go out in the world after seeing a certain film, you see the world a little differently. Read Beloved, you read Toni Morrison, and you think, all of a sudden everything looks different. Read The Catcher in the Rye when you’re young, all of a sudden you think differently. Art is supposed to raise your consciousness, if only temporarily.”
These are some of the photographs that changed our world in 2015.