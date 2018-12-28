Our Favorites Games of 2018: Rob and Patrick’s Chicago Bears Pro Bowl Snubs

Welcome to Waypoint’s End of Year celebration! This year, we’re digging deep into our favorite games with dedicated podcasts, interviewing each other about our personal top 10 lists, and reflecting on the year with essays from the staff and some of our favorite freelance contributors. Check out the entire package right here!

Rob and Patrick deserve a medal for hopping on a podcast by themselves and talking about video games instead of the NFL North champion Chicago Bears the entire time. Somehow, though, they assembled a list of 10 video games they played this year, and walked through what impressed them the most. There’s anime. There’s war. There’s smug vampires. There’s mountain climbing. Heck, we even talk about a bunch of games that didn’t make our lists. Oh, and we did talk about the Bears.

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.



Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!