Our Place Is Having an Epic Summer Sale On Its Cult-Fave Cookware

While TikTok-fluencing an entire generation to invest in show-stopping cookware would be enough to cement any brand’s GOATed status, Our Place—maker of the viral Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and Wonder Oven—is offering end-of-summer deals that make even more of a case for its ubiquity and popularity. It’s time to finally make those fuego stovetop meatballs (this recipe is absolutely fire) with scores from the Our Place “Goodbye Summer Sale,” which features major markdowns on all its cult-fave products. Almost everything is up to 40% off, including the viral Always Pan 2.0 and Perfect Pot 2.0, but only through September 6. Saying adios to warm weather never felt so bittersweet.

As a resident New Yorker, optimizing my living space (while living in what’s charitably described as a box) is one of my top priorities. Thankfully, Our Place’s tiny versions of its most popular products are also adorable, functional, and 25% off. I’m talking the Cast Iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot 2.0, and Always Pan 2.0—all in mini versions—fun! Even if you do live in a place where landlords aren’t comically maniacal and your apartment doesn’t have a storage issue, these mini versions of Our Place’s signature products are ideal if you only have one mouth to feed (aka: just yourself.)

Of course, we don’t want to ignore the brand’s full-size offerings, and fortunately, the OG models of Our Place’s greatest hits are now on sale for 25% off. Go big, or go home. One of our editors finally ended her struggles with burnt eggs and onions thanks to the super-slippery nonstick coating of the Always Pan. “I love a soft scramble with gently folded-in cheese and herbs, and the Always Pan’s coating ensures that the eggs remain fluffy and delicate, and don’t turn into a spongy brown turd. Ditto for onions; they drift across the pan’s surface like they’re floating on a bayou in a canoe, unbothered and uninterested in burning to a crisp.”

If you’re more a pot guy (get it?) the Perfect Pot could potentially be your new crush. Also being an editor fave, “It acts as an excellent sous-chef for quick weeknight dinners or slow afternoon roasts that fill up the entire house with umami aromas,” according to our impressed staff writer in her review. Time to bust out the TikTok-viral Fullstar Veggie Chopper and get cookin’.

Remember, the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale has deals, deals deals, with everything from the brand up to 40% off—but it only runs through September 6, so you better act fast. Those eggs aren’t gonna cook themselves.

