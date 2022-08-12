Mini Versions of Our Place’s Uber-Popular Always Pan (and Pot) Just Dropped

We’re big fans of the millennial-chic, too-swaggy-to-stow cookware from Our Place, but it was only after seeing what the brand’s products can do (through lots of rigorous testing) that we truly fell in love with the brand. We first put the viral Always Pan through the ringer—with a month of searing, saucing, and sauteeing whatever we could get our hands on—and deemed it an excellent all-purpose workhorse that is just as versatile and non-sticky as promised. Still, it didn’t end up replacing our entire fleet of cookware; sometimes you just need some cast-iron or a stainless steel pan to develop a nice sear, and it can be a bit cumbersome getting out such a large pan just for frying up a single serving of eggs.

But, it seems like Our Place read our minds (or our reviews), as the brand is now offering not only a cast-iron Always Pan, but also, as of this week, small-space-friendly versions of its beloved Home Cook Duo. The minis are the perfect size for everyday cooking for you and/or your boo—especially if you don’t have a Martha Stewart-sized kitchen.

These new teeny versions will allow you to proudly display your aesthetically pleasing cookware atop your tiny apartment-sized oven without having to do a balancing act every time you want to flip on the burner—not to mention, our sunny-side-up egg game will never be the same after owning an ultra-light version of the ridiculously slippery Always Pan. (Our omelet game is about to be on fleek. Is that still cool to say?)

The Mini versions retain all the same must-have features as their full-grown predecessors, including the nontoxic, non-stick ceramic coating that allows for delicate cooking; interchangeable lids that can retain heat or release steam; and smaller versions of each vessel’s corresponding nesting beechwood utensils. Plus, it’s 20% off right now, for their launch—so don’t miss this deal.

Please excuse me while I finish squealing over how cute mini things are, and get emotional thinking about tiny animals.

