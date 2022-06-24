The Internet’s Favorite Cookware Brand, Our Place, Just Launched Ovenware

[Trumpet sounds.] Hear ye, hear ye! Calling all home cooks and bakers—Our Place, the internet’s favorite colorful cookware brand that’s been all over your Insta feed, is back at it. If you haven’t had the opportunity to test out the incredibly slippery non-stick Always Pan or the multi-functional Perfect Pot, you’re missing out on an opportunity to watch a perfectly cooked sunny side egg slide onto your breakfast plate like it’s Tony Hawk ollie-ing, or to make Emily Mariko-style salmon and rice with almost-annoying effortlessness. But even after launching a new cast-iron version of the Always Pan mere weeks ago, Our Place has more up its sleeve.

Our Place has just released a new line of oven-safe bakeware that not only looks straight off the open shelving of an Architectural Digest home tour, but is also made to withstand high heat and match your pre-existing set of the brand’s endlessly colorful, ceramic-coated cookware.If you’re looking for an excuse to bake your mac ‘n’ cheese or make more salted chocolate chip cookies, we cordially invite you to dip your toes in the Our Place pool with an item from its new Ovenware set.

Videos by VICE

The newly launched bundle is available in five muted hues from Our Place’s core collection, so you can color-coordinate with the rest of your kitchen, and the five-piece set includes a large roasting pan, a trio of color-coordinated baking dishes, and a non-toxic, sustainable silicone mat that can replace all those rolls of parchment or aluminum foil. First and foremost is the Oven Pan, which has a five-quart capacity and shares the same nontoxic, non-stick ceramic coating that adorns the much-loved Always Pan and Perfect Pot. It also comes with the added bonus of being able to transition from the stovetop (it also works flawlessly as a griddle) to the oven.

The set also comes with the brand’s three “Bakers”—the Main Bake, Side Bake, and Loaf Pan, which all stack together perfectly and nest inside the Oven Pan for easy storage. These strong, chip-resistant stoneware baking dishes feature a glossy exterior glaze and a shiny, ceramic interior glaze that acts as a naturally non-stick surface. Like with existing Our Place products, storage is part of the functionality. When not in use, you can line the bottom of your pan with its corresponding oven mat to prevent any scratches or nicks on the interior. (The super-cute checkerboard pattern not only looks good, but can also be used to measure dough with its perfect one-inch squares.)

While the bakers and oven mat are dishwasher-safe, Our Place recommends that a) the Oven Pan be hand-washed with a natural sponge to preserve its extra-slick, non-stick coating, and b) that you never put a hot pan in cold water—which is a good rule of thumb for just about any piece of cookware.

If you’ve been planning a big 4th of July or summer solstice party filled with casseroles that would make your Midwestern mom proud, an array of hot dips, and of course [summons bald eagle] freedom, maybe what you need is a matching set of oven-safe cookware that can go straight from the oven to the table, eliciting resounding oohs and ahhs from the hungry, beer-fueled crowd. Just be careful with those fireworks.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.