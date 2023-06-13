The Always Pan Peeps Just Dropped a Stupid-Cute ‘Wonder Oven’

Anyone else spend an enormous chunk of their waking hours of childhood watching infomercials? OK, I knew I wasn’t alone. Then maybe you remember the iconic “Set It and Forget It” tagline from the Ronco Showtime Rotisserie, a truly memorable countertop appliance that dominated the late-night and weekday airwaves in the late 90s and early 2000s. My friends and I watched with incredible engagement, our mouths watering, as the device cooked a seemingly infinite array of meats—14 lamb chops, a standing rib roast—with ease. Was there anything it couldn’t do?

Now, in the fine year of 2023 AD, the next celebrity all-in-one countertop appliance has arrived, and it’s straight from Our Place, the makers of the colorful, internet-famous Always Pan. This unabashedly cute contraption is called the Wonder Oven, and it is part air fryer, part toaster oven, with some other special features—like steam infusion—integrated, too.

Late-night pizza, we bow down to you. Photo: Our Place

Available in four colors (“Char,” “Blue Salt,” “Steam,” and the limited-edition terracotta-pink “Spice”), the Wonder Oven does all of the fun stuff you see air fryers doing on TikTok (make healthy Buffalo wings, crisp up potatoes, etc.) but also roasts, toasts, reheats, broils, and bakes, so you can make perfectly cooked meat and fish, whip up cookies and biscuits, and even reheat frozen pizza without drying it out, thanks to that steam infusion function (likely inspired by the super-popular Balmuda toaster, known for making perfectly caramelized but doughy taste thanks to this capability). “Revive stale croissants, cook juicy steaks, or bring leftover pizza back to slice-shop status,” Our Place explains re: the steam function. And folks [Ron Popeil voice], it can even roast a full four-and-a-half-pound rotisserie chicken!

Look at that juicy chicken! Photo: Our Place

It has a preheat time of just two and a half minutes and a heat range of 200 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can accommodate the vast majority of recipes that require baking and roasting—just be aware that it can speed up cooking time by 30%, so you’ll wanna make sure you’re prepared for just how quickly it’s going to make you a batch of fresh-baked cornbread or pigs in a blanket. It also comes with an integrated wire rack, bake pan, air fryer basket, and crumb tray.

At just 11.6 pounds and with a countertop footprint of less than 12 inches by 12 inches, this thing is genuinely perfect for small-space kitchens and serial snackers who want an appliance that covers a lot of functions without taking up a lot of real estate. Can it cook 14 lamb chops at the same time, though? RIP Ron Popeil—that’s now for you to find out.

The Wonder Oven is now available at Our Place.

