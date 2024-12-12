Our Totally Accurate Predictions Ahead of the Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 is right around the corner (under two hours away, as of this writing)! So, everyone’s going around, excited. It’s the new Gamer Christmas since E3 passed away. Every year, the Game Awards reveals a whole slew of utterly insane games. This year, the 2024 Game Awards has managed to mostly keep its secrets. However, there have been some interesting rumors abound!

Since we’re all gonna be hanging out during the big show, we figured we’d throw y’all our own silly 100% guaranteed predictions for the 2024 Game Awards! Starting with:

what will we see during the game awards 2024?

Screenshot: Team Cherry

Every year, I ask for the same thing. And every year, I’m woefully disappointed. So, I’m just gonna assume neither Banjo nor Kazooie will show up at the 2024 Game Awards and move on with my life. However, tonight is the knight. The Hollow Knight, that is! I’m telling you — this time, we’re finally going to see Silksong! Team Cherry has been in the lab, experimenting, perfecting the formula.

Please, Team Cherry. I won’t get Banjo, and I won’t get Bully 2. You gotta at least give the kid some kind of win. Even if you just have someone in a miserably humid Hornet costume come onstage to show me it’s worth keeping the hope alive. If I see you, Silksong? 2024 and the following couple of years will have been worth it. …Kinda. (Also, ain’t no way Half-Life 3 will make an appearance. No. Way.)

Screenshot: Nintendo

I’m looking for something big from the 2024 Game Awards. Screw being realistic. The magic in this gamer stuff is not being realistic. I want to see a new Banjo-Kazooie game. [Editor’s Note: This guy gets it!] I want to see something from Guerrilla Games.

I want absolute Christmas-time chaos. Okay, I do have one realistic ask. I’d really like to see a hint at what Naughty Dog is working on. I know the full-blown announcement isn’t coming until next year, but just a crumb of something wouldn’t hurt.

Screenshot: Square Enix

For the past year, leakers and industry insiders have whispered rumors of a possible Final Fantasy IX remake in the works. Fans speculated that Creative Business Unit 3, the team behind FFXIV, had something to do with it given the clear FFIX references in the newest expansion, Dawntrail. While FFXIV producer Yoshi-P has squashed claims leading to his team’s involvement, he never outright denied Square Enix isn’t cooking something up. THERE IS STILL HOPE, FOLKS. With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth up for seven nominations, including Game of the Year, there’s no better time to tease fans of a return to Final Fantasy IX.

And for the other “holy s–t” announcement claimed to be at tonight’s 2024 Game Awards? Come on, id Software. Come on, Bethesda. GIVE US A NEW QUAKE. We’ve squeezed every possible drop of demon’s blood out of DOOM. We’ve reduced plenty of Nazis to smoldering gibs in Wolfenstein follow-ups. Now, it’s time for your other titan to shine. While Quake Champions tries to take a swing at the hero shooter formula, the other wrinkled “boomer shooter” enthusiasts and I are yearning for the king to truly reign again.

Screenshot: Limited Run Games

I know that it’s not going to happen. I absolutely know I can’t get my hopes up by any means. But I’ve spent five years trying to will a proper Gex sequel into existence, and I know that tonight could be the night. With the, frankly, unprecedented hype surrounding the Limited Run Gex trilogy, there has never been a better time for this jolly green gecko to make his return. There are a few thoughts that puncture my mind and my heart, such as the idea of a Gen Alpha Gex busting out the words “no cap.” But, I’d be willing to sacrifice some of my childhood enjoyment for a new game.

Yes, there’s a good chance that his mannerisms would need to be toned down a touch. Gex is an idea that is likely better off left in the past. But I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for that stupid-ass gecko. This Game Awards 2024 prediction has me feeling like Baby Gronk trying to rizz up Livvy Dunne. Wait… maybe I don’t want a new Gex game after all.