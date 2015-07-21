Out of Ammo: Goodbye 50Weapons

As if Monday wasn’t already miserable enough, any minor spike in mood that the encroaching end of the working day engendered has been obliterated by the news that one of our favourite record labels has decided to call it a day.

50Weapons, a sub-division of Modeselektor’s Monkey Town imprint, has called it quits after a decade of service. Playing home to the likes of Addison Groove, Cosmin TRG, Shed, A Made Up Sound, Benjamin Damage and a batch of other top-tier names, the label had, by its sudden demise, become a force to be reckoned with.

As we try and hold from dashing our lukewarm tea with hot, salty tears of sadness, we’ve decided to remember the good times. Join us in blasting this brief selection from an archive of tunes that took in fractured techno, burnt-end bass, rainforest house, and flubbery footwork romps. Here, in the spirit of remembrance, are five of our favourites from the now-shuttered vaults. RIP, 50Weapons.