‘Out of Hands’ Is the Weirdest Deck Builder I’ve Ever Played, Requiring Every Trick at My Disposal (Demo Impressions)

It’s a loaded field to try and compete as a deck builder. Slay the Spire may have led to a resurgence of the noble genre, but many deck-building games have managed to carve out their own niche. So, as a deck builder connoisseur of sorts, I happened to peep Out of Hands, developed by Game River. The trailer caught my attention, but the demo proved that we may have another card-slinging prodigy on our… hands.

So, Out of Hands, aesthetically, is one of the most inventive games I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing. As you can see, it’s a surreal game that plays with the concept of the subconscious mind. Plus, this is a deck builder that makes you think through every move you make. You can’t waste a single move here.

“Muster what remains of your shattered psyche and do battle with foes formed of contorted memories, of crushing emotions. Innovative card-game mechanics mean everything’s a weapon. So keep your cool, consider your moves, and decide: will you play it safe, or go for the throat?” It’s a stellar Steam blurb that somehow can’t even pack in all this deck builder’s nuances!

‘out of hands’ is a deck builder that will devour all of my free time

“This is the coolest (and weirdest) deck builder I’ve ever seen. Reasonably challenging with a lot of meaningful decisions built into the cards themselves, the additions/variant rules that add on as you play, and the ways the encounters encourage different types of problem solving,” one Steam reviewer said of the demo.

I want to get into all the tricks the game will pull on you, but what fun would that be? Out of Hands requires that “experimental” loop to allow your strategies to fall into place. The story’s weird, the visuals are creepy as hell, and the gameplay loop is endlessly satisfying. When it comes to deck builders, what else could you possibly want?! Take this piece of advice if you give the demo a shot. Sometimes, it’s crucial to focus on the back rather than the front.