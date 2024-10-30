‘Outlast’ Will Be Adapted Into a Movie, and I’m Concerned

Oh, boy. Outlast is going to Hollywood! Per Bloody Disgusting, Lionsgate — responsible for the SAW films — announced a deal to bring Outlast to a theater near you! Notable film producer, Roy Lee, is set to take the lead on the adaptation. Additionally, J.T. Petty, who’s majorly involved with the games’ stories, will be on screenplay duties!

As Petty tells it, “Red Barrels has been pushing the limits of horror in games for more than a decade, and expanding the Outlast Universe into film is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the characters and killers we love.” Lee, too, would hype up the upcoming film for Outlast fans!

Videos by VICE

“When Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre. Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I’m excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and the series’ dedicated fans.”

Screenshot: Red Barrels

‘outlast’ is heading to Hollywood

David Chateauneuf, Creative Director and Co-Founder at Red Barrels, gave the project his blessing and optimism. “As die-hard fans of horror across every medium, at Red Barrels we are great admirers of Roy Lee’s and Lionsgate’s work. Horror movies old and new have had an undeniable impact on our franchise over the years, and to now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true.”

…I don’t know, though. I’ve been burned by “Ooh, that game would make for a fun movie!” time and again. On paper, Outlast is a bomb idea for a movie, especially if the movie retains that found footage aspect making the series so memorable! But in reality, all I can do is cross my fingers and hope for the best.

Although, I will say Outlast has softly proven its “multimedia” appeal. This gives me the perfect window to recommend the free Outlast comics you can read on Red Barrels’ official website! Speaking of J.T. Petty, he wrote up the insanely good comics! Trust me, the screenplay is in great hands, at least! …Actually, you know what? I’ve talked myself into fully believing in the project! (Please don’t shatter my hopes, Lionsgate.)