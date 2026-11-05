Outlaw Drivers: Outrunning the Police With France’s Underground Drift Crew

There is a dwindling supply of cheap thrills in the world. Among the remaining: a beautiful sunset with friends, a cup of filter coffee that tastes like hot, watery earth but cost less than $1.50, and spinning your car in screeching circles around an industrial estate in a glorious hail of tire smoke and fireworks.

The latter isn’t exactly encouraged by law enforcement, but it does feature prominently in the latest episode of Heavy Weekend, a new documentary series from Away Days and VICE, which this time out follows the underground car takeover crew, Forza Paris.

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If you’re wondering what a car takeover is, Forza Paris organizes large-scale meet-ups where thousands of drivers and passengers get together to drift through the streets, dangle out of windows while doing donuts, and generally get their adrenaline rushing. Facing a police crackdown at home in France, the crew now travels several hours north across the border to Belgium, where drifting is still illegal but the police response isn’t as severe.

Away Days’ Jake Hanrahan and Jonny Pickup join the Forza Paris crew on the road to find out more about what they’re up to, the risks they face, and why they keep showing up.

“Forza On the Run” is the second episode of Heavy Weekend, a series of drive-by dispatches from the outskirts of society. You can watch episode one, “English Ultraviolence”—which takes us into a brutal and illegal no-rules fight club—here.

Follow Away Days on Instagram @awaydays.tv