The Scenes of Outside Lands 2016: Music, Muppets, and Mayhem



All photos by Jason Henry unless otherwise noted.

Outside Lands returned to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend for a packed eighth year of music, food, and comedy, and, as usual, it was a lot: A lot of decadent food (as in, entire sections of the festival grounds dedicated to cheese and chocolate), a lot of booze (ditto for wine and beer), a lot of walking (1000 acres), a lot of Jurassic Park-level foliage, a lot of drunk people in Pokemon onesies, and, of course, a lot of excellent tunes. Rain and late summer San Francisco cold didn’t stop 70,000 festivalgoers from turning out for the weekend, nor did the massive crowds, organizational snafus, and comically high rideshare surge pricing.

Videos by VICE

This year’s lineup included sets from Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Lana Del Rey, Lionel Richie, Kehlani, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Vince Staples, Miguel, Grimes, Kamasi Washington, and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who, for the unanointed, is the band from the Muppets.

Radiohead and Anderson .Paak’s conflicting Saturday night sets had fans running back and forth across the festival grounds to catch chunks of their respective performances, which was maybe less incredible than the fact that there were also people who opted to see Zedd over either of them. Highlights included the return of French pop greats Air, a band you probably forgot you loved, and also a band that you probably forgot was an actual band that can tear it up considerably on stage (see: blown-out extended versions of “Don’t Be Light” and “Alpha Beta Gaga” played over a mid-afternoon rain storm). Hometown heroes Third Eye Blind enjoyed one of largest crowds of the weekend, rolling out a slate of Bowie covers alongside a choir and string section, while, as if on cue, the sun came out for Chance the Rapper’s main stage set on Sunday and everyone lost their damn minds.

Take a look at the scenes, faces, and good natured chaos of Outside Lands 2016 below.









Kehlani







Photo by Daniel Kohn



Air



Photo by Daniel Kohn



Chance the Rapper

Radiohead











Photo by Daniel Kohn

Major Lazer



Vince Staples



Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (photos by Daniel Kohn)



Photo by Daniel Kohn

Lana Del Rey



Jason Henry is a photographer based in San Francisco. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.