Over 80% of GTA 6 Preorders on PS5 Were for the $100 Ultimate Edition, Insider Claims

A new report claims that over 80% of GTA 6 pre-orders on PS5 were for the $100 Ultimate Edition. If true, a majority of PlayStation players paid the record-breaking price for the digital-only version of Grand Theft Auto 6, despite it not including a physical disc. But is this leak accurate?

Leaker claims 80% of PS5 Players Chose $100 GTA 6 Edition

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest rumor comes from ‘millieamand,’ who claimed to have leaked the GTA 6 pre-order stats for both Xbox Series X and PS5. In a post on X, the leaker broke down the reported stats for Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders which revealed some pretty startling data. While many players have been vocal about higher game prices, apparently that didn’t stop most PlayStation users, as a majority of them paid for the $100 GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

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According to millieamand, over 81.8% of GTA 6 pre-orders on PS5 were for the $100 digital version of the game. The insider also claimed that 72% of all Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders across both PlayStation and Xbox consoles were for the more expensive Ultimate Edition. That said, the leaker didn’t provide actual sales numbers or a secondary source.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Other journalists and insiders have also disputed millieamand’s “leaks” in the past as not always being accurate. So I would take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. Regardless, I thought it would be interesting to look at the supposed GTA 6 pre-order stats below (according to millieamand):

Platform Standard Edition Ultimate Edition PS5 & Xbox Combined 28% 72% PS5 18.2% 81.8% Xbox Series X|S 60.8% 39.2%

Most GTA 6 Players reportedly Chose the Digital Edition Instead of Physical

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest leak follows the news that PlayStation is ending physical disc support for all PS5 games in 2028. While Sony would have made this decision long before GTA 6 pre-orders went live, it’s a pretty sobering look at the current state of the industry. The fact is, a majority of PlayStation users were not only willing to pay $100 for a new game, but were also fine opting for a digital-only version of it.

Although, in all fairness, when the only other option is a GTA 6 physical edition with a code in a box, it’s also kind of understandable why pre-order numbers were much lower for that version. Still, it’s interesting that players were so willing to accept the $100 Grand Theft Auto 6 pricing without much pushback.

Interestingly, if millieamand’s data is accurate, it also reveals that a majority of Xbox owners opted for the $80 edition instead. As I mentioned above though, the account didn’t actually provide sales data. And given their rocky leak history, we should take this latest rumor with some caution and skepticism.