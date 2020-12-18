Overnight Orange French Toast Recipe

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus overnight soaking

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|2 ounces|60 grams unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

4 oranges, preferably California navel

1 cup|250 ml half and half

¼ cup|2 ounces|60 grams dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons|45 ml Grand Marnier

1 teaspoon almond extract

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 large eggs

1 loaf challah, sliced crosswise into 1-inch thick slices (about 15 ounces|450 grams)

¼ cup|30 grams sliced almonds

½ cup|125 ml maple syrup

confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions

Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with butter. Zest and juice one of the oranges and place in a large bowl with the melted butter, the half and half, dark brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of the Grand Marnier, the almond extract, salt, cinnamon, and eggs. Whisk together and dip each slice of bread into the custard, allowing it to really soak in, then place in the baking dish, overlapping slightly. Peel two of the oranges and slice into ½-inch thick rounds, removing any seeds. Nestle an orange slice in between each slice of bread. Pour any remaining custard over the top. Press gently, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. The next day, heat the oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining tablespoon of Grand Marnier with the maple syrup. Sprinkle the almonds over the top of the French toast in an even layer. Bake until puffed and golden, about 45 minutes. Cool slightly, then zest the remaining orange over the top. Dust with the confectioners’ sugar and serve with the syrup.

