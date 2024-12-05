‘Overthrown’ Is a Caffeinated ‘Stardew Valley’, And It’s Available on Game Pass

The concept of a cozy game differs for everyone. Some love the idea of being able to work on their farm at their own pace and do things how they want to, much like Stardew Valley offers. Other people, myself included, love the idea of being able to leap over a building in a single bound while throwing trees and beating the crap out of goblines. Overthrown is aiming more for the second crowd, giving a cozy game protagonist a 300mg GFUEL and letting them loose on the town like the Tasmanian Devil from Looney Tunes.

I May Never Be Able to Play ‘Stardew Valley’ Again After Trying ‘Overthrown’

The idea of being able to chop down a tree and turn it into materials is nice and all, but what if I could just pick up the whole building and run around with it? That’s the type of question that Overthrown asks. If you think you can do it, there’s a very good chance you can. Don’t let the boundaries of reality get in your way; think outside of the box and find the most bizarre way to make something happen. Since everything is an Xbox now, there are plenty of ways to play.

Videos by VICE

In the description for the game from the official Overthrown Xbox Game Preview page:

Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies!

I’ve been waiting so long for a game like this. The fact that it supports up to 6 players in online co-op is the icing on the cake, though. I don’t believe that a cozy farming game should launch without some form of multiplayer. Games like this always benefit from that personal touch that another player can add. But up to 6 people smacking mutants and goblins around with swords and shields? Throwing trees at enemies and getting into mischief? I’m crying tears of actual joy over here.

I’m sorry, Stardew Valley. But I think that your time in the sun in my household has come to an end. Unless somehow, Overthrown can live together in harmony with the previous greatest cozy game of all time. Honestly? I don’t know if I’ll be able to go back after playing this one.