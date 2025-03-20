‘Overwatch 2’ Collabs With a Popular Girl Group, Updates Its Classic Offerings, and Adds a New Mythic Weapon Skin in Massive Mid-Season Update

Overwatch 2 is still living large, introducing a massive update to Season 15’s mid-point! The necessary refresh brings a mythic skin, Classic additions, and even a collab with the popular South Korean Girl Group, LE SSERAFIM. Normally, I’d do a bit of bantering, but I’m eager to get right to the new stuff!

‘Overwatch 2’ X LE SSERAFIM

Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM are back with a new collab, bringing their energy, attitude, and bold aesthetic to the battlefield. With five brand-new Legendary skins featuring vibrant colors and standout details—like Ashe’s dynamite to light up the fight with RGB effects—this collection is a must-have for fans of both Overwatch 2 and LE SSERAFIM. Complete in-game challenges to earn free cosmetics, including the Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin.

Videos by VICE

Classic – GOATS

Step into Overwatch history with Overwatch Classic: GOATS, where teamwork, sustain, and strategy reign supreme. This iconic meta defined an entire era of competitive play, proving that three tanks, three supports, and perfectly timed abilities could be the ultimate formula for victory. Whether you remember GOATS from its prime or are experiencing it for the first time, now’s your chance to relive one of Overwatch’s most influential moments that rewrote the rules of team play. Overwatch 2 Classic: GOATS begins on March 25.

Heroes added include Moira, Brigitte, and Wrecking Ball.

Maps added include Blizzard World, Rialto, and Busan.

Hero balance is adjusted to the September 2018 Hero Balance.

‘Overwatch 2’ New Mythic Weapon – Widowmaker’s Dame Chance

A gift from Talon’s favorite financier, Dame Chance is still a rifle of grace, refinement, and supreme lethality. Further featuring a stunning crystalline core that reacts to your performance, evolving customization, exclusive animations, and a dynamic Mythic HUD, this is the ultimate sniper’s flex. If you live for those pixel-perfect headshots, it’s time to show the world what true precision looks like with the Mythic Dame Chance Widowmaker Weapon Skin.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

‘Overwatch 2’ Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue causing Maximilien’s Vault cards to not show a full 5 cards.

Fixed an issue where the Overwatch League shop was missing from the shop menu.

Fixed an issue causing disconnects with the replay system.

Fixed an issue where the loot box thumbnails might not appear.

Fixed an issue with the switch spawn button not working.

Fixed a bug where some skins were incorrectly showing they were available for purchase in the hero gallery.

Further, fixed a bug where Ana’s Bastet skin was missing from the game.

‘Overwatch 2’ Heroes

Orisa