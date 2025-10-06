Overwatch 2 Hero 45 Vendetta Leak Reveals Possible Character Death in Season 20

Overwatch 2 Hero 45 has reportedly been leaked online before her official reveal. The leak also claims another popular Overwatch character may also be killed off in upcoming Season 20 and 21 lore.

New Overwatch 2 Hero Vendetta Leaked Before Reveal

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

According to a major Overwatch 2 leak, the game’s next hero is named Vendetta. The rumor originally appeared on the Overwatch subreddit before the thread was mysteriously deleted. However, what makes this leak compelling is that it comes from an account that has accurately posted Overwatch leaks previously. Although, of course, still take this with a major grain of salt.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 players were able to grab screenshots of the leak before it was removed from Reddit. In one of his quotes, the leaker describes an in-game cutscene that will feature the new hero. “Vendetta (Hero 45) sneaks into a Talon meeting, killing all the guards. This is an in-game cinematic. Once she is in the building, she interrupts a meeting consisting of Moira, Doom, Maximilian, Sigma, and more.”

Screenshot: X @enchandted

Editor’s Note: The below sections could contain major spoilers for Overwatch Season 20 and 21 story lore. Read at your own discretion.

Not much more is known about Vendetta in terms of her moveset or playstyle. Lore-wise, she is reportedly the adoptive daughter of Antonio Bartalotti. Assuming she’s actually real, she apparently has a major grudge against Doomfist as well. However, the Overwatch 2 leak also makes some pretty wild claims about another hero potentially being killed off as a result of Vendetta.

Doomfist Death Leak — Overwatch 2 Season 20 Spoilers

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

If the leak is accurate, then it also claims that Doomfist might be potentially killed off. I say potentially because the leaked post doesn’t seem entirely sure either, as the cinematic allegedly leaves it vague. Apparently, Vendetta seriously wounds Doomfist in a major way that leaves his fate up in the air.

“Vendetta then gets into a fight with Doomfist and wins. Vendetta chops Doomfist’s arm off and throws him out of a window. He may be dead. She then talks to Talon saying ‘back to business’ as we cut back to Overwatch HQ.” So yeah, that sounds pretty grisly and isn’t looking too good for Doomfist.

Blizzard Has Considered Killing Heroes Before

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Blizzard has reportedly toyed around with the idea of killing off a main character. When Overwatch 2 was still in development, there was a datamine leak that seemed to point to them killing off Reinhardt in the game’s story campaign. Brigitte even had an in-game icon that showed her wearing Reinhardt’s helmet as a crown.

Of course, this ultimately didn’t pan out. So perhaps Doomfist will just be seriously injured but will ultimately survive? Regardless, it appears that the next major hero coming to Overwatch 2 is named Vendetta, and it sounds like she has a pretty explosive introduction.