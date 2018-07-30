We Felt the Hype in the Arena at the Overwatch League Finals

It’s a New York crew episode today, as Austin, Natalie, Cado and Danielle huddle up in Lobby 1 to share our weekend adventures. Natalie and Cado went to the Overwatch League Finals, while Danielle and Austin hung out in space—on the many planets of No Man’s Sky and it’s big NEXT update. Then we talk Waypoints and make our way to the end of Monday afternoon!

Discussed: Overwatch League, No Man’s Sky NEXT, Mission Impossible: Fallout, GLOW season 2, Destiny 2.

