Overwatch Season 4 New Character Details and Battle Pass Revamp

Overwatch players can now take a new hero onto the battlefield after installing the Season 4: Heroes of Busan update.

Overwatch Adds D.Mon To The Roster

Play video

Season 4 has officially arrived and Overwatch players are now free to explore all of the updates that arrive in the Heroes of Busan content update. For many gamers, the most exciting part of this addition will be the arrival of D.Mon.

Videos by VICE

“In Season 4, the Junkers and Talon descend upon Busan, the MEKA base is called to action, and one long-awaited pilot finally steps into the roster.”

D.Mon arrives with the Season 4 launch and she brings her sword, shield, and a whole lot of MEKA muscle to the Tank roster.

Players will be able to wield her Plasma Saber to cut through close enemies, take one for your teammates with a strategically placed Power Barrier, launch yourself anywhere with Propulsors, and trade close range pressure for the reach of a Fusion Repeater to keep your opponents on the back foot. Then, when the moment is right, unleash D.Mon’s Limit Break Ultimate and help your entire team push forward.

Battle Pass Revamp Details

Additionally, this season finally delivers some long-requested updates to Battle Pass progression.

Instead of working through a fixed order, players will choose which Legendary skin they want to pursue first after completing an introductory track, so you can prioritize the things they want most.

Premium Battle Pass owners will also be able to use a Tier Hack once per Battle Pass to swap an eligible Legendary reward for another curated cosmetic from the seasonal Swap Pool.

This season’s pool launches with returning favorites spanning all Hero roles to include Raijin Ashe, Mob Boss Junker Queen, Cardboard Reinhardt, Sakura Lifeweaver, and Crustacean Wrecking Ball.

Additionally, arriving at Season 4 midcycle, Unvaulted Passes will give players a second chance to catch up on rewards from select Battle Passes past. Once players pick one up (or if you already owned the original eligible Battle Pass), it will stay permanently available, letting owners progress alongside the current season whenever it fits their schedule.

It will be very interesting to see if the combination of the new hero and the Battle Pass revamp are enough to bring some lapsed players back to the game and potentially bring some new players into the mix, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Overwatch news and updates.

Overwatch is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.