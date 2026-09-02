Overwatch Teases A Mysterious TTRPG Reveal Coming At BlizzCon

BlizzCon 2026 is quickly approaching and the Overwatch team has taken to social media to announce a surprising live event that will take place during the festivities.

Questwatch TTRPG Live Play Coming On September 13

BlizzCon returns this month and fans of the developer’s various franchises are eagerly looking forward to September 12 to learn more about what to expect from the fan-event. The opening night traditionally holds some big announcements and surprise reveals, so hopefully there will be some exciting news for World of Warcraft and Blizzard’s other biggest games.

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One surprising tease has arrived a few weeks ahead of BlizzCon, with the Overwatch team revealing a TTRPG live event that will take place on September 13. According to the social media post announcing the news, the event’s Opening Ceremony will include more details about something called Questwatch.

“Introducing Questwatch – Overwatch’s first-ever TTRPG adventure happening LIVE at BlizzCon on Sep 13!”

The Questwatch liveplay will be run by Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer. He will serve as GM and run a game for four other players who have yet to be confirmed. Aside from who else will be at the table, one of the biggest questions about this announcement is what game system the group will be playing.

The teaser art features Cassidy (voiced by Mercer) holding two D12, which has led some TTRPG fans to believe that the game will be run using Darrington Press’ Daggerheart system. That certainly does seem like a logical guess, especially considering Matthew Mercer’s involvement.

That said, it’s worth at least noting that Dungeons and Dragons recently announced its IP-spanning Universes Beyond line. The first D&D book launching from the Universes Beyond line is the World of Warcraft expansion, which indicates an existing relationship between Blizzard and Wizards of the Coast. That’s no guarantee that Overwatch will get its own Universes Beyond book, but it does seem possible that the companies would collaborate again if Blizzard was looking to bring more of its franchises to the tabletop world.

Fans of TTRPGs and Overwatch will need to wait a few more weeks until BlizzCon arrives before they can actually find out of Questwatch is a one-time special event or a teaser for something larger either in Overwatch or coming to tabletops.

Be sure to check back soon for more Overwatch and BlizzCon news and updates as the big event arrives.

Overwatch is available now on PC and consoles.