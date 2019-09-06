Oxalis Ice Cream Recipe

Makes about 6 cups ice cream

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus overnight

Ingredients

for the ice cream base:

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons dry milk powder

¼ teaspoon xanthan gum

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 ⅓ cups|330 ml whole milk

1 ⅓ cups|330 ml heavy cream

kosher salt, to taste

vanilla extract, to taste

a bunch of oxalis (about 1 ½ ounces|45 grams)

¼ cup|60 ml simple syrup

for the ground cherry jam:

8 ounces|225 grams husked ground cherries

1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar

pinch of ground cinnamon

pinch of kosher salt

1 lemon

for the pickled blackberries:

8 ounces|225 grams blackberries

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 lime

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Make the ice cream base: Combine the sugar, dry milk, and xanthan gum in a small bowl and stir well. Pour the corn syrup into a medium pot and stir in the whole milk. Add the sugar mixture and immediately whisk vigorously until smooth. Set the pot over medium and cook, stirring often and adjusting the heat if necessary to prevent a simmer, until the sugar has fully dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Add the cream and whisk until fully combined. Transfer the mixture to an airtight container and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 6 hours, or for even better texture and flavor, 24 hours. Stir the base back together if it separates during the resting time. The base can be further stored in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months. (just be sure to fully thaw the frozen base before using it.) Meanwhile, blend the oxalis and the simple syrup in a blender. Let sit overnight, then strain, discarding the solids. Mix the oxalis syrup with the base and churn in your ice cream maker according to the manufacturers instructions. Place in a container and pop it in the freezer until more frozen, about 4 additional hours. Make the ground cherry jam: Place the cherries, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Halve the lemon and squeeze in the juice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 20 minutes. Cool completely. Jam will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 1 month. Pickle the blackberries. Dissolve the sugar in 1 cup|237 ml water in a small saucepan over medium. Stir in the vinegar and squeeze in the lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pour over the blackberries. Pickled blackberries will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. To serve, scoop some ice cream in a bowl. Top with the jam and blueberries.

