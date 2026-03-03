Ozzfest Is Officially Returning in 2027, Sharon Osbourne Confirms

There have been rumors swirling that Ozzfest might return in the wake of Ozzy Osbourne’s death. Now, the Prince of Darkness’ widow and manager, Sharon, has confirmed that the groundbreaking music fest is coming back in 2027.

In a recent MIDEM interview, Sharon was asked about reviving the heavy metal music fest, to which she replied, “Yes, absolutely. Yeah, we’re gonna do it.”

Sharon went on to say, “The last one we did was 2018. It was just a month before Ozzy got sick, and that was at the Forum in L.A., and there was no plans to stop it. We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn’t.”

She then added that there had been past talks to bring Ozzfest back sooner. “Ozzy and I would talk about it,” she recalled, “and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’ And I’m, like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it.’”

Sharon’s revealing comments come after she previously stated that reviving Ozzfest was something she was focused on.

“I’ve been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently,” Sharon said in a January 2026 Billboard interview. “It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people.”

Ozzfest Launched in 1996 and Ran for Nearly Two Full Decades

“We really started metal festivals in this country,” she went on to say. “It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids.”

Sharon later offered some insight into what the revived fest would feature, indicating that fans can expect some eclectic artists. “I’d like to mix up the genres,” she said. However, she was firm that the fest would still prioritize a space for smaller bands, as it always has. “It’s always great to have the baby stage,” she explained. “I mean, that’s what it’s all about — breaking new bands. That’s why we did it.”

Sadly, the new Ozzfest will not feature Ozzy or Black Sabbath. The late heavy metal godfather and his bandmates took their final performance bows at the Back to the Beginning concert in July 2025. The event was held just weeks before Ozzy’s passing.