Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Final Concert Is Expected To Bring in So Much Money for Birmingham, England

We are literally days away from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final concert, dubbed the Back To The Beginning festival, and the event is reportedly expected to bring so much money into the metal legends’ home city of Birmingham, England.

According to Blabbermouth, the concert and other events happening in the area are set to increase the local economy by £20 million (roughly $27 million). Including the Back To The Beginning concert, around 300,000 visitors are expected in the West Midlands over the week and through the weekend.

In additon to the concert, other major events happening in the area include: Men’s Second Test between England and India (July 2-6, Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham); the Godiva Festival (July 4-6, War Memorial Park, Coventry); the Colmore Food Festival (July 4-5, Victoria Square, Birmingham); and Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour (July 5-6, Utilita Arena, Birmingham).

On July 5, Fans ascend on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the Back To The Beginning festival, which is being called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It will be the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath perform together live.

“Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy,” said Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. “When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa — it all started here.”

Back To The Beginning festival Livestream tickets are available

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira. Unless one of those bands ends up being who got booted.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.