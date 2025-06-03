Ozzy Osbourne Announces Big Public Appearance Ahead of Farewell Black Sabbath Concert

Ozzy Osbourne has been getting prepared for his final concert ever, which will also feature a farewell performance by Black Sabbath, and now he’s following that up with a big public appearance at Birmingham U.K. Comic-Con.

NME reports that Ozzy and his family — wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, and son Jack — will be on hand at the hometown convention to meet and greet fans, following the Back To The Beginning concert, happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Tickets for the convention are available here.

This summer, Ozzy and Black Sabbath will give fans a proper goodbye concert, with Ozzy performing a solo set before the rest of the band takes the stage to jam live for fans one last time. The concert is happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and are said to have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Ozzy is “giving 120 percent” in preparation for his final concert

During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Osbourne and co-host Billy Morrison talked about Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final performance, which comes about seven years after his last proper concert, though he has made a few one-off performances over the past several years.

Morrison asked Ozzy if he is “waking up thinking about it, stressing about it,” to which the Black Sabbath singer replied: “Sometimes, but what I do, if I start obsessing all the time, I’ll be insane by Friday, you know? So, I’m just taking it one day at a time and when I do it one day at a time. You know, when we were talking about this [obsessive-compulsive disorder], whatever. I have that badly.”

Finally, Ozzy added, “All I can say is I’m giving 120 percent. If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it.”