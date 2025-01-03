Ozzy Osbourne Hates Christmas—and Once Drank ’28 Gallons of Booze’ to Get Through It

Ozzy Osbourne is not what one might call a lover of Christmas. The Black Sabbath frontman recently opened up about sobriety and addiction, revealing that the holiday season is, to say the least, not his favorite.

“I fucking hate Christmas. It gets right up my arsehole,” he said, per The Sun. “When I used to do booze and get fucked up, I bought a barrel with 28 gallons of booze for me. I drunk it before it was Christmas fucking Eve.”

Videos by VICE

The Prince Of Darkness’ new comments come after he recently revealed on his Madhouse Chronicles Podcast that he is “not completely sober,” and — due to ongoing health issues — has been “tempted” to use “stronger drugs.”

“I use a bit of marijuana from time to time,” Ozzy explained, adding that his wife, Sharon, keeps him away from the harder stuff. “My wife kicks my butt all the time,” he said. “She would fucking make my life so difficult.”

“The message is, if you are out there and you are using dope and you want to get off, there is plenty of help,” Osbourne continued, adding that Alcoholics Anonymous helped him get “sorted out to a certain degree.”

Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to substance abuse, a nearly lifelong struggle he heartbreakingly attributed to a lack of self-confidence in a 2021 interview with Variety.

“I’ve always been self-medicating because I’ve never liked the way I felt,” he explained. “I’ve had great success in my life, but I’ve never felt great about myself. And so, from a very early age, I used to sniff fumes, all kinds of things, anything to get me out of my head.”

“I should have been dead 1,000 times,” he added.

Over the past several years, Ozzy Osbourne has faced a number of health crises that have curtailed his ability to perform live, including Parkinson’s disease and a spinal injury, among other issues that have landed him in the hospital.

Even still, the heavy metal legend is hopeful that he’ll get to do one final farewell performance.