Ozzy Osbourne Producer Confirms Unreleased Songs Exist—Will We Ever Get to Hear Them?

When Ozzy Osbourne died, he apparently left behind a collection of unreleased songs. Now, producer Andrew Watt, who worked on Ozzy’s last two records, says that there is “kind of” plans to release those tracks.

Watt is known for having worked with Ozzy on Ordinary Man (2020) and Patient Number 9 (2022). In an October 2026 conversation with Rolling Stone, Watt revealed he’s sitting on tracks that have yet to see the light of day. “There are some songs that we made for a specific reason,” the producer said. “That’s all I can say. They’re hard for me to listen to.”

Videos by VICE

Watt apparently went over some of that unreleased material a day before Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s big farewell concert “Back to the Beginning” in July 2025, just a couple weeks before he ultimately passed. According to Watt, there are “kind of” plans for that material to be released.

Ozzy Osbourne had one last listening session of his unreleased songs before his passing

Notably, Watt also revealed that the night before Ozzy’s final concert—the Back to the Beginning fest—he and the late Prince of Darkness listened back to some of the unreleased songs.

“The night before the concert, I actually went in Birmingham with Sharon and a couple of people to go get a curry, and I was texting with Ozzy,” Watt recalled. “He was in his hotel room, and he was, like, ‘Come to the hotel, come to the hotel.’”

Watt continued, “I was sitting with Sharon and we were both like, ‘He has a big day tomorrow. Maybe I shouldn’t go, ‘cause he’ll get excited and everything.’ But he was, like, ‘No, you’re coming to the hotel. You are coming.’ So I went.”

“I brought a curry with me and sat with him,” the producer reflected. “And he was drawing like he usually does, and we sat and we listened to the stuff that we’d made, and made notes. That and the next day were the last times I got to see him. But we had a beautiful listening session and talked about a lot of stuff.”

Sadly, Ozzy passed away just weeks later. As for whether or not fans will ever get to hear those songs, Watt was not clear, but seemed to hope so.

Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images