Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He ‘Can’t Walk’ Ahead of Farewell Concert

Ozzy Osbourne will be doing one last concert this year—alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates—but he’ll be doing it while sitting down, as he “can’t walk” any longer.

The heavy metal godfather shared the news while giving a health update to listeners of his SiriusXM program Ozzy’s Boneyard, also offering some hints as to what fans can expect from the final Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne concert.

“I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” the 76-year-old singer said. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there are people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

Ozzy’s news comes on the heels of him and Black Sabbath announcing they will be doing a farewell show, with Ozzy performing a solo set before the rest of the band takes the stage to jam live for fans one last time. The concert is happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers and the “Prince of Fucking Darkness,” fans will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

Tickets for the charity benefit show go on sale here starting February 14, Valentine’s Day. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.