Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Legendary Artist He’d Be ‘Honored’ To Collaborate With

Over the past several years, Ozzy Osbourne began ramping up his musical collaboration efforts, working with iconoclastic artists like Elton John, Eric Clapton, and Jeff Beck. There is one legend, however, that he’s never collaborated with but says he’d be “honored” to do so.

During a recent episode of the SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks, co-host Billy Morrison asked the Black Sabbath frontman if there is anyone he’d like to do a duet with, and Ozzy very quickly replied, “Paul McCartney.” The heavy metal godfather then went on to add, “I would be honored, but I couldn’t.”

NME noted that Ozzy has shared stories in the past of trying to work with McCartney, even once attempting to get The Beatles’ bass player on a Black Sabbath song. “He said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there,” Ozzy shared. “I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could piss on the record and I’d make it my life.’”

Ozzy has long been transparent that The Beatles had a “massive” influence on Black Sabbath, telling NME a few years ago that “I was an avid, fucking freaked-out Beatles fan.”

Ozzy’s Final Concert is coming up very soon

While he still hasn’t been able to team up with McCartney, Ozzy is about to collab with a ton of his heavy metal peers at the Back To The Beginning concert, his final live concert alongside Black Sabbath. The show gets underway at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on July 5.

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira. Unless one of those bands ends up being who got booted.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.