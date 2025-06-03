Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Giving ‘120 Percent’ in Update on Final Concert Preperations

Ozzy Osbourne is just weeks away from his last ever concert, and the legendary metal singer says he is “giving 120 percent” as he prepares for the big event.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Osbourne and co-host Billy Morrison talked about Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final performance at the Back To The Beginning concert, happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

The concert is a big deal partly because Ozzy hasn’t played a full show since late 2018. Shortly thereafter, he was forced to undergo serious spinal surgery, and also shared that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I haven’t done any physical work for the last seven, six and a half, seven years.” Ozzy said, going on to add that “by hook or by crook, I’m gonna make it” to the Villa Park stage.

“I’ve got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal,” the Prince of Darkness went on to explain. “It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

Morrison asked Ozzy if he is “waking up thinking about it, stressing about it,” to which the Black Sabbath singer replied: “Sometimes, but what I do, if I start obsessing all the time, I’ll be insane by Friday, you know? So, I’m just taking it one day at a time and when I do it one day at a time. You know, when we were talking about this [obsessive-compulsive disorder], whatever. I have that badly.”

Finally, Ozzy added, “All I can say is I’m giving 120%. If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it.”

Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s Back To The Beginning Concert Will Feature Many Other Big Metal Bands

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and are said to have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.