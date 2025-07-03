Ozzy Osbourne Seems To Imply He Might Record New Music in Emotional Statement About Final Concert

In just two days, Ozzy Osbourne will take the stage for his final concert, alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates, but it sounds like this might not be the end of his musical endeavors, saying that this is only “a goodbye as far as my live performances go.”

In a Q&A with communications agency Premier Comms, Osbourne explained that the Back to the Beginning concert is a chance to “say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me.” Speaking about hosting the big festival in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Osbourne added, “I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning.”

Videos by VICE

Osbourne also clarified that the plan to livestream the Villa Park concert came after a number of people told him they couldn’t travel for the show but that they still wanted to see it. “It seemed a great chance for people who didn’t have the opportunity to get a ticket to be able to see the show,” he said, via Yahoo! News.

The Prince of Darkness pointed out that performing at Villa Park has a lot of personal importance and sentiment for him. When he was a young man, he and his friends would go to football matches at the venue and ask attendees “for a shilling to watch their car.”

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

When asked about the incredible lineup of heavy metal peers who will be joining him at the show, Osbourne remarked, “It means everything, I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can’t quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed.” He then concluded: “It’s a goodbye as far as my live performances go, and what a way to go out.”

While he’s not explicitly saying it, the phrasing is interesting… “It’s a goodbye as far as my live performances go.” To me, this sounds like Ozzy is saying that the door is open for him to release some new music, even if he won’t be touring.

Back To The Beginning festival Livestream tickets are Still available

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.