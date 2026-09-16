Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Is Finally Coming To Theaters for a Limited Run Just Before Halloween

When Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath held their final concert in 2025—dubbed the Back to the Beginning festival—they had the good sense to film it so it could later be shared with the world.

Now, a music doc/concert film of the big event is coming to theaters just in time for Halloween 2026. The Back to the Beginning movie will premiere in select theaters on October 28, but will only run for a limited release. Make sure to check your local listings to see if it’s playing in a theater near you.

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The Back To The Beginning concert was the last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed together live. Ozzy passed away just weeks later, at the age of 76.

Osbourne had been living with Parkinson’s—as well as other health issues—over the past several years. Ultimately, however, his cause of death was ruled as being due to acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction and Coronary artery disease were listed as associated factors.

Before he passed away, Ozzy Osbourne had one last conversation with his black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi

Before his passing, Osbourne had one last conversation with his Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. In a new interview, the legendary guitarist shared how Ozzy felt after the big show they’d all performed. “He was really happy with it, that we could do it, you know,” Iommi said.

Iommi then shared some insight into his final conversation with Ozzy. “In fact, I spoke to him the night before he passed,” he remembered. “He said to me, ‘I really feel tired and really worn out’. I said, ‘Well, you’re bound to really, it’s been a lot of stress and pressure and stuff like that’. And the next thing, the next day, [he’s] gone.”

The heavy metal godfather also admitted that, because of Osbourne’s deteriorating health, he wasn’t sure the band could get back on stage together. The singer forged on and made it happen, though, despite being ill.

“At Back To The Beginning, of course, he’s in a throne,” Iommi recalled. “And I couldn’t see him, which felt very unusual. I stood back by Bill [Ward]. But it was a great moment, and I’m really glad we could get the opportunity to do it, because I mean, God, we didn’t know he was going to go that quick.”

“But he did,” Iommi concluded. “There’s memories that will remain there, from rehearsals to the whole thing… I am glad that we could do that gig.”

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