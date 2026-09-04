Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Conversation With Black Sabbath Bandmate Foreshadowed His Death the Next Day

It has been over a year since the world lost heavy metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne. Now, in a new interview, his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi has shared that the legendary singer was feeling “worn out” just hours before his death.

During an appearance on the Loudwire Nights podcast, Iommi opened up about losing his friend and longtime musical partner. The pair, along with bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, played their final gig at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, 2025. Ozzy died weeks later, on July 22.

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“He was really happy with it, that we could do it, you know,” Iommi said, speaking about how Ozzy felt about the once-in-a-lifetime concert event.

Iommi then shared some insight into his final conversation with Ozzy. “In fact, I spoke to him the night before he passed,” he remembered. “He said to me, ‘I really feel tired and really worn out’. I said, ‘Well, you’re bound to really, it’s been a lot of stress and pressure and stuff like that’. And the next thing, the next day, [he’s] gone.”

Tony Iommi confessed that sometimes it still “feels like” Ozzy is here

Iommi went on to admit that, because of Ozzy’s failing health, some parts of the big concert were tough for him to witness. “It was difficult because seeing Ozzy sitting in a throne is not the way I see him,” he explained.

The legendary guitarist continued, “Always [when] we’ve been on stage, he’s been running around, and he’d run up to Geezer [Butler] and pull a face jokingly and come over to me and pull a face or the drummer or whatever. We always had a little laugh on stage and enjoy when he’d run about.”

Iommi added, “But at Back To The Beginning, of course, he’s in a throne, and I couldn’t see him, which felt very unusual. I stood back by Bill [Ward]. But it was a great moment, and I’m really glad we could get the opportunity to do it, because I mean, God, we didn’t know he was going to go that quick.”

“But he did,” Iommi finally offered. “There’s memories that will remain there, from rehearsals to the whole thing… I am glad that we could do that gig.”

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage