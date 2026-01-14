Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Clarifies the Total Charity Donations of Black Sabbath’s Final Concert

In July 2025, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath held their final concert in England. The festival, dubbed Back to the Beginning, was put on for charity. Over the months, there have been conflicting reports around exactly how much money the event raised. Now, Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, is setting the record straight.

Jack sat down for an interview on Tyler Ramsey’s Painful Lessons: Punk Rock Sober podcast in January 2026. During their conversation, Jack confirmed that the July 5, 2025, concert generated a little under $10 million for charity. This is significantly lower than the $150–$190 million that had been reported, with Jack saying it was “complete bullshit” that these figures were speculated.

The charity funds were split between Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s

Clarifying the data, Jack explained that news outlets saw the high figures and confused the event’s gross revenue with its net charitable donations. “This is how you know the news is probably 90% bullshit,” he said. “CNN and the New York Times were saying, ‘Ozzy raised $150 million.’ And it wasn’t that.”

Jack went on to point out that, yes, Back To The Beginning was a concert for charity. However, it was still a very costly production that required staging, travel, and accommodations for numerous crew members and music artists. “No bands got paid, and most of the crew donated their time,” Jack said. “But you still have to pay for the actual gig.”

By the time the smoke had cleared, the fest had brought in a solid amount of money for charity, albeit nowhere near what was reported. “I think when all was said and done, each charity got, like, one and a half or two million pounds each,” Jack explained. “So it was six or seven million pounds—about $9.4 million.”

The Back to the Beginning Concert was Ozzy’s final performance before he died

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2024. He was 76. The rock legend had been living with Parkinson’s for years, and also faced many other health issues.

His death was determined to have been caused by acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Associated factors listed were: coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.