Ozzy Osbourne’s Widow Sharon Says They Knew ‘Two Weeks’ Before His Final Concert That ‘He Could Probably Die’

Just weeks after performing his final concert in July 2025, Ozzy Osbourne crossed over to that big heavy metal kingdom in the sky. Now, his widow, Sharon Osbourne, has implied that doctors said “he could probably die,” just two weeks before the Back to the Beginning show.

During an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, Sharon opened up to host Bunnie XO about life in the wake of her husband’s passing. At one point, Bunnie—whose real name is Alisa Deford, wife of rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll—asked Sharon how she is “Picking [herself] back up” after Ozzy’s death.

“I’m getting there. I’m getting there,” Sharon replied, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “It’s hard. Jesus, it’s hard, but I’m getting there. I’m gonna keep working, and I’m gonna keep doing what I do in my life. And that’s it.”

Sharon was later asked if she and the family had any idea how dire Ozzy’s health was before he joined his Black Sabbath bandmates on stage for their last concert ever. “Yeah. Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did,” she replied.

“But he wanted to do it so bad,” Sharon continued. “He needed it. And it’s, like, ‘Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. I wanna go my way.’ And he did. He went like a rock star.”

Sharon then went on share a little more background on Ozzy’s health in the months leading up to the concert. “It’s kind of bittersweet, because, again, we knew. Ozzy had sepsis earlier on last year. Very few people ever walk away from that without losing a limb or their life,” she said. “As soon as he got sepsis, the kids and I, we knew it was time.”

Ozzy Osbourne played his final concert on July 5, 2025, and died just weeks later, on July 22

“Then when we went to England, he went into hospital for a week,” she continued. “When he came out, they said, ‘You know, Ozzy, this could kill you.’ He said, ‘I’m doing my show.’ It was—I mean, he went out like a king.”

Sharon then added: “The thing is, when you’ve lived your life that way, and it was, like, ‘Okay, six months more to go out the way I wanna go out.’ It’s like saying, when you get really old, and somebody’s still smoking, and they’re, like, 78 years of age, and you’re, like, just let him smoke. Leave him alone. He’s 78. Leave him alone. And it’s, like, he went the way he wanted to go. He knew. He knew.”