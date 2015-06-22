P. Diddy Arrested for Assaulting UCLA Assistant Football Coach with a Kettlebell

P. Diddy, whose son Justin is a defensive back for UCLA, was arrested after getting involved in a heated argument with an assistant coach at the Bruins practice facility that apparently involved Diddy brandishing a kettlebell. According to a UCLA statement, Diddy was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and is set to be transferred to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center later tonight.

TMZ has some more details:

One source says an assistant coach was screaming at Justin on the field. At some point later, we’re told Diddy confronted the coach in his office and grabbed him.

Our UCLA sources tell us Diddy confronted Strength and Conditioning Coach Sal Alosi while Alosi was on the phone. We’re told Diddy was told to “hang on” but he wasn’t having it and picked up a kettlebell and swung it, narrowly missing Alosi. One source said if Diddy had connected it could have killed Alosi.



Sal Alosi, by the way, was the same strength and conditioning coach who resigned from the New York Jets after trying to trip a Miami Dolphins punt returner in 2010.

The kettlebell—which is essentially a large and heavy rock with a handle—seems like a pretty inefficient weapon to use in a fight, but it certainly can cause some damage. Luckily no one was seriously injured, although University police will continue to investigate the matter. The moral to the story, here, is that Crossfit is bad for you. Pissing off Diddy is too, probably.