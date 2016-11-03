P Money Teams Up with Wiley, JME, and Skepta for “Gunfingers”

​Grime legend P Money has a new album, Live and Direct, due at the end of this month, and ahead of the drop he’s shared new single “Gunfingers” with an accompanying visual and some distinguished guests.

Featuring effortless verses from grime heavyweights JME and Wiley – with Skepta on production duties commanding a beat that’s the definition of ‘simple but effective’ –the track is an infectious, electronic-tinged paean to the time-honoured practice of bussin’ gunfingers in the rave. It’s basically the sort of instant classic that you can comfortably expect to go off at any function worth its salt between now and the end of time, and we’re extremely here for it.

Watch the video here​​.