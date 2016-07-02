This Classic Potato Salad Is the Ultimate Picnic Side Dish

What’s the first word that comes to mind when you think of a summer picnic? “Quaint”? Or perhaps “lovely”?

Listen up, dudes—picnics aren’t just for polo-loving guys in seersucker shorts and women in ankle-length gingham skirts. Picnics can be badass as hell.

The key is to pack your figurative basket properly. Swap it out for a cooler with built-in speakers blasting Slayer. This will also guarantee that you have a nice perimeter of privacy around you at the park.

And make sure to load that Box O’ Coolness with only the finest foods—like, for instance, this badass potato salad.

Sure, it’s called a “salad,” but this stuff is hearty as hell. Loaded with hard boiled eggs, celery, onion, mustard, and mayo, it’s classic the way that Ride the Lightning is timeless.

Lay it out on a nice blanket (this one emblazoned with Grave Digger is nice) along with some meaty sandwiches and cookie dough cookies, and go to town on your al fresco meal. After all, you can rage while reclining in the grass and sipping on rosé.