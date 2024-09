Now here’s some cold shit. Some packers fan was just minding her own business, maybe anticipating taking the 44-21 L soon, when a Falcons fan in the Georgia Dome’s concessions area came up from behind her, and knocked off her cheese hat in cold blood.

Turns out that she’s something of a serial hat-knocker-offer (her hypos must be getting the upper hand of her):

Falcons Chick Running Around Stadium Knocking Off Packers Fans Cheeseheads (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/YfG75lyhAU

— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 22, 2017

She is the Robspierre of be-cheese-heading. Ruthless.