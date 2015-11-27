Packers Players Held a Meeting About Preparation, Possible Video-Game Addiction

The Packers lost to their historical rivals the Bears on Thanksgiving prime-time television, after a last-second Green Bay drive fell victim to two dropped end zone passes. Could the reason for that failure actually be video games?

Apparently, the Packers scheduled a players-only meeting a couple of weeks back, addressing how players have been spending more time playing games than studying plays. During the third quarter last night, NBC commentator Chris Collinsworth said that Aaron Rodgers expressed frustration with the way his teammates have been spending their free time.

“They had a little players-only meeting this past couple weeks ago before that Minnesota game,” Collinsworth said. “I don’t think Aaron Rodgers was too happy with the preparation schedule of some of the young players on this team. A few too many video games being played and not enough homework.”

You would hope that at least they’d be playing football-related games—at this point, even the crude playbooks of the ancient Tecmo Bowl would help them out.