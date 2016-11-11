Paint Without Care in ’90 Second Portraits’

Creativity is a balm, a patch for the soul worn threadbare.

This is dirt-common wisdom and most of us probably acknowledge it in some form, even if what we’re individually interested in creating varies widely. That doesn’t mean we all find the time or motivation to do it as much as we probably should, though. It’s particularly easy to neglect this aspect of ourselves if we get wrapped up in the idea that what we create has to be “good” to be worth the time it took to make it—that even if we enjoyed the process of creating, that enjoyment or the improved mental state it might bring is entirely without value if the final product doesn’t meet our standards or the standards of others.

Honestly, we could stand to be a little easier on ourselves. But if that was something that could be turned on and off like a light switch it wouldn’t be a problem. Instead, and at least in my experience, something external can be crucial in helping us get over those hang-ups. That’s where 90 Second Portraits might prove a more effective tool if you want to start moving past those insecurities and having a little fun.

All images courtesy of Tangram Games.





It wants you to fail—at least a little bit. Everyone will. You’ll fail in a frenzy of brushstrokes and spatter. You’ll fail quickly, painlessly, and absurdly. Failure is just a part of the process. Once completed your work is immediately swept off the screen to make way for the next piece, giving you 90 seconds to create and little chance to dwell on the results, good or bad. The accuracy, the money you collect, the customer’s response, none of that really matters. It shouldn’t be the point of playing this game, nor should it necessarily be the point of creating something.

Let yourself fail spectacularly once in awhile. It’s good for you.

90 Second Portraits is free (pay what you want) on itch.io for Windows, Mac, Linux and Android.