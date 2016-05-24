Painting Cover-Ups, Exposed! | Conservation Lab

In art institutions across the globe, time machines and investigation rooms exist behind closed doors. Dusty artworks go in and come out looking centuries younger; artists’ secrets are brought to light; and hidden, unfinished images emerge from behind famous compositions. Every week, we’ll peek beneath the microscope and zoom in on the art of preservation, where art meets science and just a little bit of magic: this is Conservation Lab.
Crass humor, sacrilegious ideas, and of course, penises—these are just some of the things that have aroused impassioned opposition throughout art history. Considering the unspeakable number of artworks that have been destroyed in the name of religion, politics, or decency, we should probably be thankful in cases wherein the original still exists (with but a few dabs of concealer). And now that conservators have X-ray vision and other modern powers at their disposal, they’re getting better and better at uncovering artists’ true intentions—and the intentions of those who couldn’t handle the heat.
When Hendrick van Anthonissen’s View of Scheveningen Sands was gifted to the Fitzwilliam Museum in 1873, no one knew why all those people were gathered on the beach, heading in a single direction. The composition finally started to make sense when conservator Shan Kuang found evidence of overpainting, and carefully scratched it off until the Dutch painter’s massive beached whale found its way back to shore. Experts speculate the dead animal was considered unpalatable, and that the alteration was made a century or two after the picture was painted so it would sell more easily. Just a classic tale of money trumping creativity.
When it isn’t money getting in the way of an artist’s vision, it’s usually religion. During the Protestant Reformation, Puritan iconoclasts pulverized nearly every church painting in England, making the above medieval depiction of Judas a true rarity. Last year, infrared imaging performed on the back of the panel revealed faint traces of lettering, and explained why this one was spared: It had been turned around and repurposed to list the Ten Commandments instead.
When it comes to masking indecency, the Vatican might rank highest on the scoreboard. Not even Michelangelo was spared from the great fig leaf campaign of the 16th century: After his death, strategically placed bits of drapery were added to his very fleshy rendition of the Last Judgment. Many of these, however, were removed in a later restoration.
Let that serve as a warning to anyone who tries to cover up controversy—sooner or later, we’ll see right through it.
