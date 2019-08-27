Pakistani Senator Tags UNO the Card Game Instead of United Nations in a Tweet on Kashmir

After epic incidents including a cat filter being turned on during a live press conference and a minister who mistook a video game simulation plane to be a real one and praised the pilot, another Pakistani minister’s mistake has made him the subject of much mocking on Twitter.



On August 25, Pakistan senator Rehman Malik, former Interior Minister of Pakistan and current Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee, really wanted to express his opinion on the controversial situation in Kashmir. He quoted an ANI tweet featuring Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talking about the atrocities going on in Kashmir and how the opposition party wasn’t allowed to enter the territory. Except, while his real intention was to tag the United Nations to maximise eyeballs, he ended up tagging the UNO card game’s official account instead.

UNO, the wholesome millennial’s version of teen patti, is a game featuring playing cards with colours, numbers and actions that let you reverse, skip and make your opponents draw two or four cards from the deck, in a race to finish all your cards first. The game might sound like a simple kiddie game at first, but many will testify that it can actually put relationships to the test. But because life doesn’t deal out ‘reverse’ cards to undo your actions, UNO isn’t not exactly the best authority to complain to in a time of crisis. More seriously though, we’ve tagged the wrong people in photos and even sent wrong emails to people more times than we can count. However, the Twitter-verse is not one to overlook mistakes like these, especially coming from a person of power.

Well, you know what they say: don’t hate the player, hate the game.

