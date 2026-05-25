Palace and Rizla’s New Collection Is a Collaboration Worth Getting Excited About (for a Change)

Created in partnership with Rizla

Here’s a rare thing: a brand collaboration you’ll actually be excited about getting decked out in.

Videos by VICE

Most of the time, when a couple of brands link up, it feels pretty underwhelming, but Palace Skateboards getting together with Rizla just feels different.

Palace have been working with the UK’s number one rolling paper brand on this new 14-piece capsule collection, which is dropping just in time for the summer.

The whole thing has a nostalgic nod to those old MotoGP bikes, which Rizla used to sponsor. So it makes sense that Palace also put out a tasty promo clip featuring a motorcyclist weaving through the streets of London.

London is, of course, the home of Palace Skateboards, which sprang up from the underground in 2009 to become a global streetwear powerhouse within a decade, with shops around the world.

The new collection, which is launching online and in stores next Friday and Saturday, features apparel and accessories in vibrant shades of pink, orange, and blue—reflecting Rizla’s instantly recognizable branding.

You can get your hands on classic race jackets, hoodies, rugby shirts, mesh jerseys, T-shirts, and caps, all emblazoned with the collection’s unique dual branding.

Rizla’s roots go all the way back to 1796, and as well as MotoGP, you’ll have seen their logo at countless music festivals around the world. They’re “committed to the unconventional and those who share in always celebrating with a sense of irony.”

So working with Palace seems like a natural choice. The brand, which was started by Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, has already had successful collaborations with Nike, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Fred Perry, and Barbour. And back in 2018, when Ralph Lauren was finally ready to embrace streetwear, it was Palace they worked with for a groundbreaking collaboration.

Check out the new Palace and Rizla collection, which is available from the skateboard company’s stores worldwide and online at palaceskateboards.com.

LAUNCHING FRIDAY 29TH MAY

UK, EU, US, CA (ONLINE / IN-STORE)

LAUNCHING SATURDAY 30TH MAY

JPN (ONLINE / IN-STORE)

AUS/NZ (ONLINE)

KOR (IN-STORE)

HK (IN-STORE)