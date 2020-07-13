Palawan, Philippines Was Voted the World’s Best Island Again. These Photos Prove Why.

When asked to think of the perfect island paradise, the image most people will conjure up will likely have sugar-like white sand, seclusive coves nestled among towering cliffs, and water so clear you can see coral on the ocean floor. Small boats would be docked on the shore, ready for island-hopping. Pristine lagoons, seascapes, hidden lakes, and waterfalls would be ready to explore.

In other words, the image would look like Palawan.

Videos by VICE

So, it’s not a surprise that Palawan, the Philippines’ tropical crowning glory, was just declared the best island in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine — again.

“It’s dramatic at sea level, with mountains rising directly from the ocean palm-edged beaches,” the magazine described Palawan. “Though it’s difficult to reach from many parts of the world, once travelers get there they can dive in World War II wrecks, explore old-growth rain forests, and paddle one of the world’s longest subterranean rivers at Puerto Princesa.”

The accolade is part of their annual “World’s Best Awards,” where readers are asked to weigh in on different cities, airports, safari outfitters, destination spas, and more. The island category was rated based on several characteristics: activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, people and friendliness, and overall value. Respondents could choose ratings from poor to excellent, whose averages were indexed into final scores.

With a score of 94.83 out of 100, Palawan came out on top, beating out destinations in Greece, Hawaii, and Ecuador.

Palawan is no stranger to the list — it has won three times before, in 2013, 2016, and 2017. Palawan’s Hidden Beach also appeared among Conde Nast Travelers “30 Best Beaches in the World” this year — where it was described as a beach “surrounded by imposing limestone cliffs” and “startlingly bone-white sand.”

Boracay, another popular beach destination in the Philippines, was also ranked number 14 on Travel + Leisure’s list, with a score of 88.22.

The Philippines’ Department of Tourism celebrated the renewed title. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that it has reclaimed its “rightful place” in the awards list.

“It’s wonderful to see that our rehabilitation and sustainable development efforts last year, especially in El Nido and Coron, were well-received by tourists everywhere,” she said.

Though it might be difficult to get there anytime soon, Palawan ought to be on your must-visit list after the pandemic.

Comprising 1,780 islands with over 1,200 miles of coastline, Palawan is a tropical paradise and ecological frontier. Its beaches’ silky sand and turquoise waters are framed by limestone cliffs and home to an incredible ecosystem of flora and fauna.

Palawan even hosts two of the Philippines’ three natural UNESCO World Heritage sites: Tubbataha Reef National Marine Park and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River.

Different islands of Palawan allow for different experiences. You can go island hopping at the Bacuit Bay islands of El Nido or scuba diving around the laid-back Coron Island. You can visit the colourful seaside town of Port Barton or find a secluded spot at the Hidden Lagoon.

In case you still need convincing, just look at the photos below:

Limestone cliffs tower over travellers making their way through the sea north of Palawan Island. Photo: Samantha Borja

Coron from above with small boats docked along a famous limestone cliff. Photo: Samantha Borja

A paddleboarder making his way through the tranquil water. Photo: Samantha Borja

Water so transparent that you can see fish swimming in the sea. Photo: Sofia Jimenez

A boat ready for island hopping around El Nido. Photo: Samantha Borja